Expensive Pain debuts #3 on Billboard

Meek Mill’s latest album Expensive Pain debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart this week.

Meek’s fifth solo studio album earned 95,000 album equivalent units in the week ending Oct. 7.

It racked up 110.53 million on-demand streams and generated 10,000 pure sales.

Expensive Pain is Meek’s fifth album to debut at No. 3 or higher on the Billboard 200.

The rapper’s 2015 album Dreams Worth More Than Money and his 2018 offering Championships both debuted at No. 1 on the chart.