ReniGAD Demonstrates Acting Skills in New Single “Mr. Joe”

Dancehall chameleon ReniGAD is showcasing his superb acting skills with his latest single “Mr. Joe.”

The fun and light- hearted afro centric track highlights the popular scenario of a man petitioning a woman to become that proverbial ‘Joe Grind’ or man on the side.

Co-produced by Zj West for his Yo West Productions and the Luigi Society label on the Trade Winds Riddim, “Mr. Joe” depicts a lighter side to ReniGAD’s ever evolving personality.

The contemporary upbeat track is certainly easy listening with the official video enhancing the track with comedic scenes.