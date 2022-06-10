22-year-old Joshua Williams Missing, from St Catherine

Twenty-two-year-old Joshua Williams, otherwise called ‘TJ’, of Gorden Pen, Veta Close in St. Catherine has been missing since Wednesday, June 08.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 196 centimetres ( 6 feet  5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Williams was last seen at home about 8:30 a.m., and has not been heard from since. When last seen, he was wearing a beige hooded shirt, black shorts and a pair of black slippers.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Joshua Williams is asked to contact the Spanish Town Police 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Joshua Williams was available at the time of this publication.

