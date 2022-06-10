17-year-old Maree Mitchell Missing, from St Ann

17-year-old Maree Mitchell, a student of Upton in St. Ann has been missing since Tuesday, June 07.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the Ocho Rios Police are that about 6:18 a.m., Maree was last seen at home wearing a white blouse and a blue tunic. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Maree Mitchell is being asked to contact the Ocho Rios Police at (876) 974-2533, Police 119 emergency number or the neaest Police Station.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com