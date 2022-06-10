17-year-old Maree Mitchell Missing, from St Ann

17-year-old Maree Mitchell, a student of Upton in St. Ann has been missing since Tuesday, June 07.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the Ocho Rios Police are that about 6:18 a.m., Maree was last seen at home wearing a white blouse and a blue tunic. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Maree Mitchell is being asked to contact the Ocho Rios Police at (876) 974-2533, Police 119 emergency number or the neaest Police Station.