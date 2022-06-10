CAC Resolves 124 Cases, Secures $3.8m for Aggrieved Customers

The Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) resolved 124 cases of complaints in April and May, securing approximately $3.8 million in compensation on behalf of aggrieved consumers.

The disclosure was made by the entity’s Chief Executive Officer, Dolsie Allen on Thursday, June 9.

She noted that the number of cases settled represents approximately 25 per cent of the 499 complaints handled during the first two months of the 2022/23 financial year.

Eighty requests for advice were also received by the agency.

Complaints brought before the Commission include matters relating to the purchase of electrical appliances, motor vehicles, and furniture.

For the 2021/2022 financial year, the CAC handled a total of 1,685 complaints, securing $27,466,365.88 on behalf of consumers and receiving 594 requests for advice.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Allen said that there has been an increase in the number of outreach activities by the entity.

Mrs. Allen is encouraging persons to utilise the services of the CAC as the entity “aims to have a population of very vigilant, well-informed, and assertive consumers, who not only know about their rights and responsibilities as consumers but also exercise them.”

The CAC is a government agency established to inform, educate, and empower consumers to protect themselves in the marketplace.

