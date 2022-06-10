Natty Morgan: The Untold, Part 3

After Spungy fired shots and added sound effects to illude that he has company, many men fled. Natty Morgan, however, is not one to run from danger, and neither are some of his men. They returned fire in the policeman’s direction, one of which hit him in the right buttcheek. He slithered away in the grass like a snake escaping the wrath of a coyote.

One of Natty’s men walked in the direction of the grounded man that was unable to run because of his new injury. With one hand, he held his wounded buttocks in agony, and held his gun in the other. With the footsteps getting louder and louder as Spungy mind mapped his next move, he decided to lie motionless in the soil as if he were frozen. He was so quiet and motionless that the men walked right past him, allowing him to scurry away to his vehicle.

Since his backup, Lippo, had disappeared, he was left to drive himself to the hospital while leaning on his left buttcheek for cushioning. Upon arrival at the facility, knocking was heard coming from the vehicle… revealing a man who lay cowardly in the tiny trunk in a degrading fetal position.

Though, it was understandable that the man wanted to save his own life; Natty Morgan was not a man of reason. He killed men, women, kids, anyone he wanted, as gamers do when roaming the streets in boredom while playing Grand Theft Auto, attacking Non-Player Characters (NPCs).

A man who was called ‘Chiney Man’ got into an altercation with another man, Berty, from the thug-plagued area of Waterhouse, Kingston, during a New Year’s Eve event. Chiney Man and his friends chased Berty a far distance ‘til he got close enough for the man to feel his breath behind him in haste. But oh how the tables turned, as the man made an abrupt 180-degree turn before swinging his knife into Chiney Man’s neck. The adrenaline made Chiney Man numb to the stab wound and kept his feet in quick motion, ‘til the litres of lost blood took a toll on his body. He fell to the ground in weakness and bled out before help arrived.

Berty turned himself in to the cops the following day. No charges were laid against him because it was ruled as self-defense.

Bad Indian, Chiney Man’s younger brother, became close friends with Natty Morgan and quickly moved through the ranks of the gang. He was young, therefore, though he had ruthless animalistic tendencies which made him feared, he did not know the gang codes. One obvious one he was ignorant of is the switching of allegiances. He started associating with Prince Mike, who had mutual respect with Natty Morgan until Prince Mike crossed him.

Needless to say, Bad Indian, who has been operating as [in their eyes] a traitor, a Judas, a snake in the grass, was punished. Not only was he punished, but he received the most severe form of it… decapitation. His was beheaded, and his body minced and buried in the swamplands.

No trace of his existence was ever found again.

