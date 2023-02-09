Reggae Lovers Flock Essence of Reggae Festival

Kingston, Jamaica: Reggae lovers reported to the Police Officers’ Club on Saturday, February 4 to witness and enjoy powerful reggae performances at the Essence of Reggae Festival.
Organized by Jamaican producer Comar “Frankie Music” Campbell, the festival was staged in Jamaica’s city capital Kingston, during Reggae Month with a line-up of newer and seasoned reggae musicians making for a nostalgic night of curated performances.
To complete the festival atmosphere on the cool Saturday night were artisans selling their wares, musical selections from revered DJ Kurt Riley and authentic Jamaican-style food. The Essence of Reggae Festival gave attendees exactly what they wanted.
The star-studded crowd was an open display of community in the musical fraternity as recording artistes, producers and other musicians like Razor B, Serani and Pamputtae showed up to watch their performing counterparts.
Excited for the front-row opportunity to watch Bugle and Tanya Stephens perform were friends Sonja Phinn and Kerrian Morgan. Visibly enjoying the early musical selection by Kurt Riley, Phinn declared her social event attendance routine complete with a mix of Wray & Nephew.
“Wray & Nephew is the drink of choice wherever we go. White rum and water and lime or coconut water. Wray & Nephew is our drink of choice for the vibe,” Phinn shared.
Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum, Brand Manager Sasha Warner-Campbell who was also in attendance explained the significance of the sponsorship.
“The Essence of Reggae Festival embodies Fi Wi Culture. It was a pleasure to witness and partner with Frankie Music in executing this excellent reggae product, especially as the world’s eyes fixate on Jamaica in our celebration of reggae music and our culture. We are proud to continue to empower platforms aimed at supporting our musical champions in their endeavours.,” Warner- Campbell shared.
For first-time Essence performer and backing guitarist Jevaughn Jones, the festival exceeded all his expectations.
“It’s amazing first of all. The energy, the vibe of the people; beautiful. I’m loving it.”
Thrilled by his initial experience Jones noted that the event will now be a staple for him.
“I’ll come back again next year and the year after that as long as I’m alive,” he added.