“Bigga Crime” Fatally Shot by Police in Clarendon

One of Jamaica’s most wanted criminals, Nesta “Bigga Crime” Morrison, was fatally shot during an operation by security forces in Longville Park, Clarendon, on Wednesday (Feb. 8).
Morrison, who had been on the run for some time, was the focus of the operation.
The security forces had conducted similar operations in the past to capture Morrison, particularly in the Bull Bay region, which borders St. Andrew and St. Thomas and where he allegedly unleashed a reign of terror.
According to the police, he was allegedly involved in a number of crimes in the area, including murders and arson attacks.