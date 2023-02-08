Police Officer Charged for Assault Granted $100,000 Bail

A Police Constable who was brought before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on a summons and charged with Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm, on Wednesday February 8, was granted bail in the sum of $100,000.
The office Constable Marlon Morris was arrested and charged following an investigation carried out by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP).
He was charged in connection with an incident which occurred in the Halfway Tree Transport Centre on June 10, 2022 where he allegedly injured a civilian during a search operation.
Reports are that during the altercation, the officer allegedly fractured the civilian jaw in two places and even broke his teeth.
He was offered bail with surety and report condition of bail, and ordered to return to Court on April 6.