Kmetik Nyne Promotes “Modern Days” Track

Recording artiste Kmetik Nyne is putting the focus on his topical and heavy-hitting track, “Modern Days.” Produced by Nyle Banks Music Group, the track was officially released on October 15, 2021.
“Modern Days” was written during the peak of COVID-19 and I noticed the slow but gradual changes that were taking place. Some changes were bad, some were good, like our ability to move freely; on the other hand, it forced us to think about the safety of others and not just ourselves,” the artiste explained about the song’s meaning.
Since its release, the feedback has been favourable, as the message has been resonating well with listeners. The accompanying music video, which was directed by Jay Lenz, has been gaining much traction since its release on January 21, 2022. With almost 60,000 views to date, the video has been getting rave reviews from viewers online.
“I hope the message was clear that not all change is good change. I also hope that this song and every song I write have a long enough shelf life to make it to the next generation,” the artiste expressed.
On his professional music journey for over 6 years, Kmetik Nyne is a multifaceted artiste who is never afraid to try something outside the box. Currently based in the US, his style of music culminates in a rich blend of sounds such as Reggae, Dancehall and Afrobeat, among others. Making an effort to always spread conscious messages through his songs, the artiste is known for past releases such as “It’s Alright”, “Firm Meditation”, “Evil Patrolling” and “Red.”
Expect more great music, with a few collaborations, from the artiste in 2023.
“At the moment, I’m working on a couple projects. One in particular is a song produced by BMusic for the real fathers who are not getting the credit we deserve. Stay tuned for what’s coming,” the artiste revealed.
“Modern Days” is currently available for purchase and streaming on major digital platforms online.