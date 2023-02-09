Clarendon Man Stabbed to Death at Farquhar Beach

A fisherman was fatally stabbed during a dispute in Farquhar district, Clarendon, on Wednesday.
The deceased has been identified as O’Neil Greenswood, 53. also known as Pangola, of said community.
According to reports, at approximately 9:30 p.m., the deceased and another man got into an altercation at a sports bar along Farquhar Beach.
According to the police, the accused attacker approached the deceased and demanded some sugar cane in exchange for $500. After his request was denied, the man allegedly used a knife to stab Greenswood in the left side of the neck before fleeing the scene on foot.
Greenswood then attempted to pursue his alleged assailant, but collapsed along the road, about 30 feet from the bar.
The police were alerted and upon their arrival, Greenswood was discovered face down in his own blood.