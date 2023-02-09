Justice of the Peace Charged by Fraud Squad

A Justice of the Peace is now behind bars after being charged on Tuesday, February 8 by the Fraud Squad of the Jamaica Constabulary Force for the offences of Fraudulent Conversion and Engaging in a Transaction that involves Criminal Property.
The accused is fifty-year-old Georgia Messam-Whyte, a paralegal clerk of Village Green, St. Ann.
Reports are that between September 2018 and April 2019, Messam-Whyte received over JMD 27 million from the complainant to purchase a property, but failed to turn over the funds to the contracted attorney. The police were alerted, an investigation was launched and she was arrested.
She is scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court on Thursday, February 16.