Female Robber Arrested and Charged in Negril, Westmoreland

The Negril police in Westmoreland have arrested and charged a woman for House Breaking and Larceny.
She has been identified as 26-year-old Ukeisha Hawthorne, of Race Course community also in Negril, Westmoreland.
Reports by the police are that recently another female community member securely locked up her home and left.
Upon her return, she discovered that the house was broken into an a sum of money was stolen.
The incident was reported to the police and following an investigation, Hawthorne turned over herself to the police on Wednesday, February 8, when she was arrested and charged.