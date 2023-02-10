14-Year-Old Held with Illegal Ammunition in St Ann

The St Ann Bay police have arrested and charged a 14-year-old boy in connection with the seizure of illegal ammunition in Steer Town, St Ann on Wednesday, February 8.
Reports are that about 12:30pm, a team of officers were on operation at a section of Steer Town called Dam Head, when they saw the Juvenile placing an object in his waistband.
He was accosted and searched, and found in possession of a sock containing one magazine with nine 9-mm cartridges.
He was arrested and subsequently charged for Possession of Assorted Parts of a Firearm and Unauthorized Possession of Ammunition.