Rafael stays on course for 13th French Open title

12-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal of Spain moved within one win of a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title by reaching the French Open final with a comfortable 6-3 6-3 7-6 (0) victory over Diego Schwartzman of Argentina.

The Spaniard was beaten by the 12th seed Argentine a little over two weeks ago on the clay courts in Rome but Nadal showed he was still the undisputed king of Roland Garros as he notched up a 10th win in 11 meetings over Schwartzman.

A victory on Sunday, October 11, 2020, for the 34-year-old left-hander, against either world number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia or fifth-seeded Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, will tie him with Roger Federer’s men’s singles record of 20 major titles.

The Spaniard reached his 13th French Open final without dropping a set in this year’s edition.

