Jamaica News: There have been four more COVID-19 related deaths in Jamaica, bringing the total to 132.

Also, on Thursday Jamaica recorded 90 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 7,363. Of the new 90 cases, 24 were in Kingston and St Andrew, and 14 each in St James and Clarendon.

There have so far been 3102 recoveries and 4,030 active cases. One hundred and thirty people are in hospital 10 of them critical.