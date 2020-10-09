Kemba Nelson sign to University of Oregon

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

University of Technology (Utech) Kemba Nelson moving to the University of Oregon has she become the first female Jamaican to be awarded an athletic scholarship.

The 2019 double sprint Under-20 national champion, is excited and is looking forward to attending a new university.

At the University of Oregon, Nelson is doing an undergraduate degree in applied economics, business, and society, and she said she hopes to go on to do a master’s degree in finance.

Nelson said this is an opportunity to accomplish many things, including lowering her personal bests of 11.49 seconds in the 100m and 23.57 seconds in the 200m.

Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....