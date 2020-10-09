Kemba Nelson sign to University of Oregon

University of Technology (Utech) Kemba Nelson moving to the University of Oregon has she become the first female Jamaican to be awarded an athletic scholarship.

The 2019 double sprint Under-20 national champion, is excited and is looking forward to attending a new university.

At the University of Oregon, Nelson is doing an undergraduate degree in applied economics, business, and society, and she said she hopes to go on to do a master’s degree in finance.

Nelson said this is an opportunity to accomplish many things, including lowering her personal bests of 11.49 seconds in the 100m and 23.57 seconds in the 200m.