Cornwall Regional increases beds for rising COVID-19 cases

Jamaica News: Cornwall Regional Hospital in St. James has opened a new ward to treat COVID-19 patients.

Medical Officer of Health for St. James, Dr. Marcia Johnson-Campbell, said that the new ward, which opened earlier this week, has capacity for 24 beds.

In addition, she said that a four-bed isolation unit was recently constructed, and suspected cases are being housed in a section of the Accident and Emergency department.

Dr. Johnson-Campbell was speaking at the monthly meeting of the St. James Municipal Corporation held at the Montego Bay Civic Centre, Sam Sharpe Square, on Thursday, October 8.

St James is the leading parish in Western Jamaica for COVID-19 cases and deaths.

