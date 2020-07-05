RADA’s technical staff to double

Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA)
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The cadre of technical staff at the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) is expected to be increased by more than 100 per cent, with the proposed restructuring of the agency.

That’s according to Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, J.C. Hutchinson.

He said the new structure will see RADA’s technical staff moving from 150 to 303 extension/assistant extension officers.

“What this means is that we will now have a ratio of one extension officer to 1,400 farmers with no net increase in costs,” the Minister said, during his contribution to the 2020/21 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives last week.

Mr. Hutchinson noted that, currently, one extension officer is assigned to serve 2,400 farmers.

He pointed out that increasing the technical staff will allow for more extension officers “to work side by side with farmers and farmers’ groups and create that paradigm shift that will boost agricultural production in Jamaica”.

Mr. Hutchinson informed that over the next quarter, the Ministry will be seeking Cabinet’s approval for the restructuring of RADA.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....