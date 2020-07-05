RADA’s technical staff to double

The cadre of technical staff at the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) is expected to be increased by more than 100 per cent, with the proposed restructuring of the agency.

That’s according to Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, J.C. Hutchinson.

He said the new structure will see RADA’s technical staff moving from 150 to 303 extension/assistant extension officers.

“What this means is that we will now have a ratio of one extension officer to 1,400 farmers with no net increase in costs,” the Minister said, during his contribution to the 2020/21 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives last week.

Mr. Hutchinson noted that, currently, one extension officer is assigned to serve 2,400 farmers.

He pointed out that increasing the technical staff will allow for more extension officers “to work side by side with farmers and farmers’ groups and create that paradigm shift that will boost agricultural production in Jamaica”.

Mr. Hutchinson informed that over the next quarter, the Ministry will be seeking Cabinet’s approval for the restructuring of RADA.