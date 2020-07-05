INDECOM investigating death of prisoner                       

Investigators from the Independent Commission of Investigations’ (INDECOM)

Are investigating the death of an inmate, reportedly after he was hit with a baton in prison Saturday.

Officers from INDECOM’s Eastern Regional Office attended and began investigations into a death-in-custody incident at Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre, also called General Penitentiary, in Kingston.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending the notification of his death to his family.

According to INDECOM, the inmate was involved in an altercation with Correctional Officers, which resulted in him being struck with a regulation baton. It is reported that the inmate subsequently fell. The inmate was taken to the Medical area of the institution and transported to the Kingston Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The scene was processed by an INDECOM Crime Scene Examiner and the body of the deceased was sealed, pending post mortem examination. The concerned officers have been served notices to provide statements to the Commission and attend its offices for interviews.