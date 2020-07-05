The Jamaica Diaspora hosts virtual education summit

The Jamaica Diaspora Education Task Force (JDETF) will host its Virtual Advancement in Education Summit from July 7-9, 2020.  The event is JDETF’s fifth annual summit and its first virtual staging since its inception in 2014.

“The summit is highlighting significant areas of education as we embark on fulfilling the objectives of Jamaica’s 2030 vision,” Dr. Dwayne Dyce JDETF Chairman said. He added that now in its fifth year,  “it is a vital part of the educational norm.”

Workshops will be held: 12 pm – 5 pm Jamaican time or 1 pm – 6 pm EST.

The workshops and seminars will be closed sessions, for Summit Registrants, on the ZOOM platform.  All attendees will receive a Certificate of Completion.

The series of free seminars and workshops are designed for Jamaican educators with an array of dynamic topics espousing new approaches for in-classroom environments.

Many issues will be covered including online and remote learning; critical thinking in the classroom; teaching teachers to teach STEM, and middle management training.

 

