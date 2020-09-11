R.I.P. Beenie Man’s mother passes

The Mother of Dancehall Artiste Beenie Man died today.

This after being hospitalised at the University Hospital of the West Indies, following a series of strokes back in July. She was however, later released.

At the time of hospitalisation, the entertainer made the revelation in a 10-minute-long social media video, where he was moved to tears after disclosing how the development has left him in a distraught state.

The revelation of her death was made by Dancehall Queen Carlene.

A number of social media users including entertainers have been sending prayers and condolences to the entertainer and his family.