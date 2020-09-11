Popcaan is ‘a Canadian rapper?’ Social media in uproar!

The nationality of a popular dancehall artiste has been a trending topic of conversation on social media over the past few days. The Jamaican dancehall artiste, Popcaan, who has brought the public hit albums such as Fixtape, Forever, Vanquish, Where We Come From was unilaterally given Canadian citizenship on the No Jumper podcast hosted by Celina Powell.

The dancehall star was described as a “Canadian rapper signed to OVO” by guest Slim Danger and his name was mispronounced by host Powell. This slip up left thousands on social media confused and baffled at not only the audacity podcast host but the major slip up. In true Twitter fashion, the internet caught on to this mistake and deemed it unforgivable. Some responded to the clip by saying: “Not the unruly boss” “Drake got people thinking real Jamaicans are actually Canadian” “Ms Rhona prayers a work” “I was today’s years old when I found out Popcaan is a Canadian rapper.”