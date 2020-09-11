17-y-o to face court for gun

Firearm and Ammunition Seized In Mount Salem, St. James
A 17-year-old boy is scheduled to appear before the court to answer to the charge of illegal
possession of firearm and ammunition following a seizure in Majesty Gardens, Kingston 11
on Tuesday, September 8.

Reports are that about 3:15 p.m., a team of officers from the Specialized Operations Branch
conducted operational activities in the area. A group of men was seen standing on the
roadway. They were accosted, searched and one Browning pistol with a magazine containing
one round of ammunition was removed from the waistband of the youth.

The juvenile was subsequently arrested and charged, however, a court date is not yet
finalized.

2020 Break out artist on the rise

