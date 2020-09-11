Carol had surprise party

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

A small group of family and friends turned out at Carol’s residence in Bogue Village to gave her a surprised birthnight party. The party was organized by her cousin Zoey Brown, of Black And White Couture along Barnett Street in Montego Bay. The visitors hid the birthday lady and pop up on her with their Cellphones taking photos as she entered the driveway.

 

 

The birthday lady was overjoyed to see what Zoey and the others have planned for her. She along with her Fiancee cuts the birthday cake to round off the evening with the guests. They ate food and drink liquors. Music for the occasion was provided by Mango International music. Here are some of the photos at the party.


Carol with her Balloons at her party

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....