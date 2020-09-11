Carol had surprise party

A small group of family and friends turned out at Carol’s residence in Bogue Village to gave her a surprised birthnight party. The party was organized by her cousin Zoey Brown, of Black And White Couture along Barnett Street in Montego Bay. The visitors hid the birthday lady and pop up on her with their Cellphones taking photos as she entered the driveway.

The birthday lady was overjoyed to see what Zoey and the others have planned for her. She along with her Fiancee cuts the birthday cake to round off the evening with the guests. They ate food and drink liquors. Music for the occasion was provided by Mango International music. Here are some of the photos at the party.



Carol with her Balloons at her party