Montegonians remember Strand Theater

News Reporter Alan Lewin: If you are a born Montegonians one would have to remember the once popular Strand Theater on Strand Street in the town.People use to packed the venue to see the latest Karate shows or the latest Rock And Roll shows.Names such as Mr Victor Rankine comes to mine as he was the proprietor and manager for the venue.After the show business get unpopular since the introduction of video centers the desire to go to the theaters dwinkls,and people stays home and watch the latest movies they rented from the video centers that pops up aplenty all over Montego Bay.

So Victor Rankine started to rent out the venue for Pantomimes and plays.There was also musical concerts,such talent shows,notable the Pick A Star concert.Pants and Sonny ,Apache, Lapalenge,Little Gurady, Jah Saint,Junior History and Cat Paw,all appeared in these concerts.

The latest big business that was located there in the early 2000 was the Universal Church.Since then the building was unoccupied for several years,until it was demolished some five years ago and a new building constructed in a modern form.’Anthony James who was a popular patron in the early 80’s have fond memories of the Strand Theater ‘,I can remember some long lines to see the latest Karate shows,Jackie Chang,Bruce Lee just to name a few.I got a lot of squeeze joining those lines to get in,and when the movies about to begin you could hear the playing of the Elizabeth Serenade song.I wish those days would come back,even if they put a little theater on the top of the Roof and called it Strand.Marvin Brown who also visits the theater in the early 80’s also have fond memories.’I was floured in there while sleeping during the shows,there was a group of boys going around and flour you if you are sleeping,I paid $10 to get in those times,it is quite a memory.A new building is now at this location and houses a call center.

New building:This was where the Strand Theater was ,its now house a new and modern building with a call center.