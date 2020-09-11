News Reporter Alan Lewin: If you are a born Montegonians one would have to remember the once popular Strand Theater on Strand Street in the town.People use to packed the venue to see the latest Karate shows or the latest Rock And Roll shows.Names such as Mr Victor Rankine comes to mine as he was the proprietor and manager for the venue.After the show business get unpopular since the introduction of video centers the desire to go to the theaters dwinkls,and people stays home and watch the latest movies they rented from the video centers that pops up aplenty all over Montego Bay.
Montegonians remember Strand Theater
