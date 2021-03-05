Quada’s bail extended due to outstanding arson report

Dancehall entertainment Quada had his bail extended when he appeared in the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court yesterday.

He is due to return to court on April 27. The 23-year-old is charged with murder and arson.

When the matter was called up yesterday, the court was told the arson report is still outstanding.

The charges arose from the 2019 mob killing of Miguel Williams in Sterling Castle Heights, St. Andrew.

Mr. Williams was attacked by a mob after he was accused of knowing about the abduction and murder of seven-year-old Chantae Skyers.

He was beaten, set ablaze and his house torched.

