A Drake & Rick Ross Joint Album Could Be In The Works!!

A Drake and Rick Ross collab album is allegedly on the way.

The rappers are said to be in the process of recording a joint project, according to ex-NFL star Chad Johnson.

On Friday (March 5), as fans raved about the rappers’ “Lemon Pepper Freestyle,” the athlete dropped the news while responding to a question asked by Rap Caviar’s Twitter account.

Drake and Ross added to their history of collaborations on Friday (March 5) with the release of their “Lemon Pepper Freestyle,” one of three songs on Drake’s Scary Hours 2 EP.

Their collaboration seemed to be the standout track, according to social media users who revisited their past work together and hoped for future collaborations.

Fans have been patiently waiting for Drake to drop his sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy, which was originally scheduled to come out last summer. As he recovered from knee surgery, the intended release date was pushed back a few times, but according to a recent report, the “God’s Plan” emcee is looking to give fans some new music in April.

