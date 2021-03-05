Dear McKoy: My Man is Cheating on Me with My Best Friend

Dear McKoy,

My best friend is having an affair with my boyfriend but they don’t know that I know. What I plan to do is sleep with her boyfriend (who planned to propose soon) and maybe even get pregnant for him cause he’s cute and rich. She literally has no reason to cheat but people always have to be greedy. I am going to teach her a solid lesson and she of all people should know that I am not nice when provoked. I found out while going through his phone (I guess he forgot I have access to his phone as well) and by the looks of things, they actually like each other and the sex is amazing, or whatever. I hate to think that he’s giving her a good time, but I’m going to show them that I don’t joke. We still talk normally, but she has no idea what’s coming her way.

J.S.

Dear J.S.,

Two wrongs definitely don’t make a right. You are doing this out of revenge but who told you that your friend’s man wants you? You can’t be planning a pregnancy in these circumstances. Confront your friend and man and don’t prolong the games. Be an adult. Drama at a certain age is very tacky. That girl should also be cut off, she cannot be trusted. Be careful and safe. I wish you the best. Please send an update as soon as you can.

McKoy