Quada to Answer Murder Charge Next Year

On May 22, 2023, Dancehall artiste Quada is scheduled to appear again in front of the Supreme Court in downtown Kingston to answer to the charge of murder.

During the deejay’s final court appearance in October of 2021, attorney-at-law Bianca Samuels confirmed that his criminal offense arson charge was dismissed.

The prosecution did not produce a prima facia case against [Mr Clarke] for arson, which I applied for on his behalf. “The court agreed, and so he was only committed for the offense of murder,” she said.

Samuels went on to say, “Mr Clarke was committed to appear before the Supreme Court exclusively for the offence of murder.”

Shacquelle Clarke is Quada’s given name. On January 15, 2021, he was arrested and accused with murder and arson. Bail was set at $500,000 for him on January 17. Miguel Williams, 30, was assassinated on April 17 in Sterling Castle Heights, St Andrew, and he faces murder charges.

An enraged mob allegedly broke into Williams’ home, beat him, wrapped his body in tyres, and set him ablaze. He had been charred beyond recognition.

Eight-year-old Red Hills Primary School student Shantae Skyers was murdered, and authorities suspect Williams’ death is connected.

In April of this year, Skyers had vanished. She was found dead a few days later in Sterling Castle Heights. In addition to the deejay, three other people have been charged in connection with the murder of Williams.

