Sevana’s Death by Dangerous Driving Case heads to Trial

The death by dangerous driving case involving Reggae Artiste Sevana must go to trial, according to the ruling by a judge in the Westmoreland Parish Court on Tuesday morning.

The Westmoreland Circuit Court’s Judge Steve Walters scheduled a hearing for October 31, 2022.

Sevana, whose real name is Anna Blake, was granted $400,000 bail with no conditions following the court’s decision.

Yushaine Morgan, Sevana’s attorney-at-law, has urged that his client be permitted to travel freely to pursue her work. As he had requested, his desires were granted.

An accident in May of last year led to charges against the 30-year-old singer. In Whitehouse, Westmoreland, she was driving along the Scott Cove main road when she collided with a Honda Fit going in the opposite direction, according to the police report. Ordia Cordiel, was severely injured and taken to the Black River Hospital. She passed away on 30 May. On June 1st, Sevana was charged.