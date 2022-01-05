The Weeknd Reveals Tracklist For new ‘Dawn FM’ Album

The Weeknd released the tracklist for his upcoming Dawn FM album on Wednesday morning (Jan. 5).

According to a post featuring a snippet of one of the new songs, the 16-track collection kicks off with the title track, followed by “Gasoline,” “How Do I Make You Love Me?,” the single “Take My Breath,” “Sacrifice,” “A Tale” and “Out of Time.”

The R&B singer’s fifth full-length album is due out on Friday (Jan. 7), and the one-minute teaser accompanying the song list revealed a glimpse of the narrative the artist born Abel Tesfaye has created to go along with his latest multimedia venture.

Dawn FM is the follow-up to The Weeknd’s fourth album, After Hours, which debuted atop the Billboard 200 in March 2020.

-Billboard