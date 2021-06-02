Producer Anthony “Goalas” Clarke Releases Debut Riddim

Producer Anthony “Goalas” Clarke has started off with a bang, with the release of his first official project, the Live Gud 1.0 Riddim. Produced under the Golden Sac Records label, the riddim was officially released in April 2021.

“This riddim has songs that are encouraging, the name says it all. We want to make global inspirational music that can reach individuals all around the world,” the producer explained. The body of work contains 6 tracks, featuring artistes Pamputtae, Jason X Turn, Sassipearilia & Spready Glory, Princess Drea and G-Cept.

So far the riddim has been very well received and the producer is hopeful that it will be highly successful.

“The thing is I pride myself in doing quality music; I really put my all in it. At the end of the day I can only hope that it will go a far way and reach as many ears as possible. I am sure that once you hear it, you will appreciate it especially because of the content.”

Other production credits include Tektronic Music, 7 H Records, Glory House Records, Upsoh Records and many more.

Currently based in the US, the producer has been involved in the industry for some time, as a promoter before transitioning into production. Among many projects in the pipeline is the Golden Lice Riddim, which will feature several talented young artistes.

“Right now, we’re working on several new projects; our goal is to continue working with the younger artistes who need the guidance and exposure. I want to be known as a producer who not only works with established acts but up and coming ones too,” he expressed.

The Live Gud 1.0 Riddim is available for streaming on major digital platforms online.