Mary J. Blige drops trailer for ‘My Life’ documentary

Mary J. Blige is giving fans some insight on the making of one of her best received albums to date: her 1994 sophomore project, My Life.

The Queen of Hip Hop Soul took to Instagram to drop the trailer for her upcoming My Life documentary, which will be released later this month.

“I’m so excited to share the trailer for my new documentary,” she captioned the teaser. “Get ready to learn the story behind one of the most inspiring albums of all time in. #MJBMyLife with Yours Truly!!”

According to the synopsis of the film, the documentary which is executive produced by Diddy, sees Blige opening up about “the demons and blessings” behind the record, which helped take her from the housing projects in New York to “international stardom.”

Additionally, fans will get to see Blige will perform the album live for the first time in honor of the 25th anniversary of the album’s release.

My Life, which followed Blige’s debut, What’s the 411?, includes hits like “My Life,” “Mary Jane (All Night Long)” and “I’m Goin’ Down.”

The album sold 481,000 copies in its first week and topped the R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart, where it remained for 84 weeks.

The multiplatinum project peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200, later winning the 1995 Billboard Music Award for Top R&B Album.