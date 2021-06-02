Eight days COVID quarantine period for fully vaccinated travellers to Jamaica-Andrew Holness

Fully vaccinated travellers to the island are now required to quarantine for eight days as opposed to the previously required 14 days COVID-19 quarantine period. This statement was announced by Prime Minister Andrew Holness while addressing the new COVID measures in the House of Representatives yesterday.

Mr. Holness said all travellers will be required to present a negative COVID-19 test result upon arrival at the ports in order to be allowed boarding.

He further stated that the result should be no older than three days old.

However, in order to be considered fully vaccinated, travellers must have previously received two doses of the AstraZeneca or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine; or a single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Therefore, travellers who have received only a single dose of the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccines will be required to quarantine for the standard 14 days period.

Writer- Natasha Williams