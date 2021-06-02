Confession: I slept with my landlord to cover my rent

Since the pandemic, it’s been very hard on me. The company that I work with cut salaries for all staff members and I have to take care of all my bills without support. Last month, I didn’t have enough money to pay my rent so I slept with my landlord to cover the difference. It’s not something I’d typically do but I didn’t have anybody to borrow money from. Since then, he’s been pursuing a relationship and he insists that I don’t bring any males over because I’m now his. I’m stuck between a rock and a hard place because I don’t want him but I cannot afford a new place right now. If I want to see a man, I will just go to their place but I feel like this is sabotage in some way. I’m never sleeping with anybody again to pay any debts. The sex was okay. He gave me oral sex to make up for his small penis, but that’s another story in itself.I’m going to make sure I have all my rent next month.