Dear McKoy: I Found a man’s number in my girlfriend’s car

Dear McKoy,

Last weekend I found a man’s number with a heart in my woman’s car when I borrowed it to go to work. Unfortunately, I must admit that I’m jealous and I’d hate to imagine another man with her. She’s been acting extra happy lately and doesn’t even want to have sex often like one time. If she’s cheating on me that would certainly make my head chip but I don’t know how to confront her. I sound very petty and I don’t wanna be ridiculed. I love her so much and want to spend the rest of my life with her. How do you think I should approach the situation?

J.C.

Dear J.C.,

It’s okay to feel a little jealous over your partner but obsession is taking it too far. It also doesn’t make you less of a man to talk to her about topics like these that are bothering you. Ask her plainly if she’s cheating and you can decide what to do with that information from there. No matter what, do not hurt her. Talk about the situation like responsible adults.

McKoy

