Prime Minister Holness Gives Nod at the Return of Sporting Events under Conditions

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness has given the sporting sector of the country some hope that Cabinet has made provisions for certain approved sporting events to be allowed under conditions.

The Prime Minister was addressing the sitting of the House of Representatives at Gordon House on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

He said the Ministers of Health and Wellness; Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, and Local Government and Rural Development will, in due course, explain in more detail the conditions.

Holness says local sports federations can adopt some of the measures used internationally for a safe return of their sport.

