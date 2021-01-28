Global Champions Set to Compete in the Indoor Meeting Karlsruhe

Dozens of the world’s best athletes will be in action at the Indoor Meeting Karlsruhe on Friday, January 29, for the first World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting of 2021.

World champions Beatrice Chepkoech and Dina Asher-Smith leads an all-star cast that also features several other winners of major titles, including 2012 Olympic pole vault champion Renaud Lavillenie, 2015 world shot put champion Christina Schwanitz, three-time world indoor 400m champion Pavel Maslak, world indoor long jump champion Juan Miguel Echevarria, and 2017 world 800m champion Pierre-Ambroise Bosse.

Given the ongoing restrictions brought on by the global Covid-19 pandemic, meeting organisers continue to face near unprecedented challenges as they work to ensure their meetings take place in the safest possible settings and circumstances.

A meeting ‘bubble’ has been formed for Karlsruhe – as will be the case for all other World Athletics Indoor Tour meetings – and the total number of people allowed access to Karlsruhe’s Europahalle has been capped at 200, 120 of those athletes, and no spectators.

Such arrangements have, of course, become the norm over the past nine months, and it hasn’t prevented the world’s best athletes from producing stunning performances.

World steeplechase champion Chepkoech, who was able to piece together a respectable string of performances throughout 2020, will be making her 2021 debut in Karlsruhe and leads a strong 3000m line-up.

The 29-year-old Kenyan has raced in the German city twice before, both times over 1500m, finishing third in 2018 and fourth in 2020. She holds the Kenyan indoor record for 1500m (4:02.09) and has the fastest outdoor 3000m PB of the entire field (8:22.92, set last year).

Compatriot Gloria Kite and Ethiopia’s Fantu Worku will provide stiff opposition. Kite has an outdoor PB of 8:29.91, while Worku has notched up sixth-place finishes in her two most recent global championship appearances.

European indoor bronze medallist Melissa Courtney-Bryant, steeplechase specialist Mirusa Mismas and Germany’s Elena Burkard should all be in contention too.

World 200m champion Asher-Smith is another standout athlete set to race in Karlsruhe.

The 25-year-old, who hasn’t competed indoor for three years has raced in Karlsruhe on three previous occasions, winning in 2015, placing third in 2016, and finishing second in 2017. She set her lifetime best of 7.08 when finishing second at the 2015 European Indoor Championships in Prague, and she matched that time in Glasgow in 2018 in what her was the most recent indoor appearance.

Asher-Smith’s opponents in Karlsruhe will include Ajla del Ponte of Switzerland, 2017 European indoor champion Asha Philip and world indoor finalist Carolle Zahi.

Philip, the British record-holder, is the fastest in the field with a PB of 7.06. Del Ponte will be looking to revise her indoor PB of 7.17 after enjoying a breakthrough during the 2020 outdoor season. Zahi, meanwhile, recently clocked 7.19, her fastest time for three years.

Schwanitz last weekend returned from a 15-month break – during which she had knee surgery – and went straight to the top of the shot-put world list with a 19.11m victory in Chemnitz.

The 35-year-old, who won in Karlsruhe in 2017, will face her first big test of the year as she takes on a field that includes 2020 world leader Auriol Dongmo of Portugal, three-time US champion Chase Ealey and 2016 Olympic fifth-place finisher Raven Saunders of the US.

Cuba’s Juan Miguel Echevarria will return to the scene of his first-ever indoor long jump competition. Three years ago, still aged just 19, Echevarria won in Karlsruhe with 7.97m, then one month later went on to win the world indoor title with 8.46m. His momentum continued outdoors, and he flew to a wind-assisted 8.83m and a wind-legal PB of 8.68m.

After a shortened season in 2020, the 22-year-old hopes to return to winning ways in Karlsruhe when he lines up against European champion Mitliadis Tentoglou of Greece, European indoor silver medallist Thobias Montler of Sweden and European silver medallist Fabian Heinle of Germany.