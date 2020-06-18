Jamaica News: Prime Minister, Andrew Holness (left), shakes hands with newly appointed Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Karl Samuda, after making the announcement at a meeting with Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) Board members, in Kingston on Wednesday, June 17. Mr Samuda has been carrying the portfolio responsibilities for nearly a year now.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness Appoints Minister of Education
