Prime Minister Andrew Holness Appoints Minister of Education

Jamaica News: Prime Minister, Andrew Holness (left), shakes hands with newly appointed Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Karl Samuda, after making the announcement at a meeting with Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) Board members, in Kingston on Wednesday, June 17. Mr Samuda has been carrying the portfolio responsibilities for nearly a year now.

