Big energy savings in several Government buildings

Jamaica News: The country has saved J$376,355,737.57 (more than US$3.2 million) in electricity costs under a Government programme, launched nine years ago, to reduce energy costs.

These savings were realised over a nine-year period at 28 facilities, which received energy-efficient retrofits and interventions under the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Programme (EECP).

This was disclosed by Minister of  Science,  Energy and Technology, Fayval Williams, during her contribution to the 2020/21 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, June 17.

“So far, under the EECP, facilities from the health, finance, education and security sectors have been retrofitted with solar control film, cool roof solutions and/or energy-efficient air-conditioning systems,” Minister Williams said.

The EECP was established in 2011 to undertake cost-saving measures in the public sector, through the design and implementation of energy efficiency and conservation interventions and equipment.

