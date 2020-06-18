PNP Condemns Smashing of Handcart

Jamaica News: The smashing of a handcart, after the overturning of farm produce on it, allegedly by workers employed to the St Catherine Municipal Corporation (SCMC) is drawing more comments, this time from the People’s National Party (PNP)

A video circulated this week showing persons using sledge hammers to smash a cart, despite the appeals by onlookers not to destroy it.

The SCMC has said the workers involved have been suspended and that the vendor will be compensated for the loss. Also, Minister of Local Government, Desmond McKenzie has condemned the action and called for a full investigation.

Opposition spokesman for Local Government, Natalie Neita, has condemned the action, describing it as “cruel” and saying it was ruthless and unforgiving.

She said while the local authorities are mandated to enforce law and order in the various townships under their jurisdiction, the small operators who are forced to eke out a living through vending and the provision of other essential services in the market districts, must be treated fairly and with respect.

Ms. Neita said she was not satisfied with the suspension of the municipal officers involved. She said stronger assurance from the highest authorities is required to protect struggling vendors. She welcomed the news from the St Catherine Municipal Corporation that a full and thorough investigation is underway, and that the affected vendor would be compensated for his loss.