Two slain in Montego Bay

Alan Lewin- News Reporter:

Police were quick on the scene along a section of Claude Clarke Avenue in Montego Bay, in trying to determine the identity of two men who were ambushed and killed while driving along the roadway on Thursday afternoon, June 18.

Up to the time of posting this story, the identifies of the men were not known. It was still not clear if the men were from the neighbouring communities of Flanker and Norwood.

Police personnel is still on the scene as curious onlookers trying to get a closer look at the car, a dark grey 110 Corolla.