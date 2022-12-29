Portland Man Accused of Stealing More than 8 Million Dollars Worth of Clothes, Shoes

Leave a Comment / By / December 29, 2022

Following an incident at Williams Street, Portland on Monday, December 5,
detectives have charged 26-year-old Sashane Kennedy, otherwise called ‘Hundred’ or ‘Six’, a construction worker of Hall’s Avenue, Portland with Shop-breaking and Larceny.

Reports are that about 9:30 a.m., the complainant received a telephone call informing her that her shop was broken into. The complainant then went to her business and discovered that clothing and shoes were missing. The value of items stolen is estimated to be $8,254,500.00.

During the investigation, police tracked the stolen items to Sashane Kennedy, who was found with several items in his possession. He was charged on Tuesday, December 27.

His court date is being finalized.

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d bloggers like this: