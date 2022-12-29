Portland Man Accused of Stealing More than 8 Million Dollars Worth of Clothes, Shoes

Following an incident at Williams Street, Portland on Monday, December 5,
detectives have charged 26-year-old Sashane Kennedy, otherwise called ‘Hundred’ or ‘Six’, a construction worker of Hall’s Avenue, Portland with Shop-breaking and Larceny.
Reports are that about 9:30 a.m., the complainant received a telephone call informing her that her shop was broken into. The complainant then went to her business and discovered that clothing and shoes were missing. The value of items stolen is estimated to be $8,254,500.00.
During the investigation, police tracked the stolen items to Sashane Kennedy, who was found with several items in his possession. He was charged on Tuesday, December 27.
His court date is being finalized.