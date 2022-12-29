15-year-old Kimanie Clarke Missing, from Hanover

15-year-old Kimanie Clarke of Montpelier, Hanover has been missing since Saturday, December 24.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 160 centimeters (5 feet 3 inches) tall.
Reports from the Sandy Bay Police are that Kimanie was last seen at an Arcade in Montego Bay, St. James at about 10:00 p.m.

Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is a multi-colored pullover, multi-colored shorts and a pair of white sneakers. Kimanie has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kimanie Clarke is asked to contact Sandy Bay Police at 876-953-5312, Police Emergency Center at 119 or the nearest police station.

