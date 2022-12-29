Elderly Woman Found Wandering

The Spanish Town Police are seeking the assistance of the public to reunite an elderly woman with her family.
The woman was taken to the police about 1:00 p.m., by residents who found her wandering in the town centre. She gave her name as Nerrisa Temple and told the police she was from May Pen, Clarendon. However, the police have been unable to find her specific address.
Anyone with information that can help to identify the woman or her family is asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, the police 119 number or the nearest police station.