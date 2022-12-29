Elderly Woman Found Wandering

Leave a Comment / By / December 29, 2022

The Spanish Town Police are seeking the assistance of the public to reunite an elderly woman with her family.

The woman was taken to the police about 1:00 p.m., by residents who found her wandering in the town centre. She gave her name as Nerrisa Temple and told the police she was from May Pen, Clarendon. However, the police have been unable to find her specific address.

Anyone with information that can help to identify the woman or her family is asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, the police 119 number or the nearest police station.

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d bloggers like this: