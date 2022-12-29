Kingston Man Charged with Robbery with Aggravation and Possession of Prohibited Weapon

Kingston Man Charged with Robbery: Forty-five-year-old Steve Johnson, otherwise called ‘Mikey’, a mason of Seaview Gardens, Kingston 11 has been charged with Robbery with Aggravation and Possession of Prohibited Weapon following an incident on Milford Road in Ocho Rios, St. Ann on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

Reports from the Ocho Rios Police are that about 11:40 p.m., Johnson and another man allegedly held up the complainant and robbed him of JM $4,000.00. The alleged robbers then escaped on foot in the area.

On Thursday, December 22, the complainant was walking in the Ocho Rios town centre when he spotted Johnson. He alerted the police and pointed out Johnson to them. Johnson was then arrested and later charged. His court date is being finalized.

