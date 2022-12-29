Fredrick Davis Missing from Portmore

Fredrick Davis Missing: Forty-nine-year-old Fredrick Davis of a Golden Age home in Portmore, St. Catherine has been missing since Wednesday, December 28.
He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.
Reports from the Portmore Police are that about 12:50 p.m., Davis was last seen at the facility dressed in a black t-shirt, blue shorts and a pair of grey slippers. He has not been heard from since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Fredrick Davis is asked to contact the Portmore Police at 876-989-8422, 119 police emergency center or the nearest police station.