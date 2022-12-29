Fredrick Davis Missing from Portmore

Leave a Comment / By / December 29, 2022

Fredrick Davis Missing: Forty-nine-year-old Fredrick Davis of a Golden Age home in Portmore, St. Catherine has been missing since Wednesday, December 28.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Portmore Police are that about 12:50 p.m., Davis was last seen at the facility dressed in a black t-shirt, blue shorts and a pair of grey slippers. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Fredrick Davis is asked to contact the Portmore Police at 876-989-8422, 119 police emergency center or the nearest police station.

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d bloggers like this: