Popular newspaper vendor Jay is dead

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

News Reporter -Alan Lewin: Popular Montego Bay newspaper vendor Williams Parkins, otherwise known as
Jay is dead. Jay passed away on Thursday, October 29 at the Cornwall
Regional Hospital in Montego Bay after complaining of feeling ill.
Jay, age 89, was one of the parish’s oldest vendors. Born in Pondside, Hanover
on September 20, 1931, he came to St James to live at Greenpond where he
began his newspaper selling. He was a popular figure from in the ’60s selling
newspapers on his bicycle from streets to streets.

 

Jay on his bicycle during one of his newspaper selling runs in the streets

Jay retired from selling newspaper over 10 years ago, but frequented King street where the Gleaner office was based just to hang out with friends.

He is survived by three daughters; Janet, Junie, and Vivienne; four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. For many years his photograph on his bicycle was an attraction inside the Gleaner King Street office.

Jay poses for a photo moments after his retirement.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....