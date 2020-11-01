Popular newspaper vendor Jay is dead

News Reporter -Alan Lewin: Popular Montego Bay newspaper vendor Williams Parkins, otherwise known as

Jay is dead. Jay passed away on Thursday, October 29 at the Cornwall

Regional Hospital in Montego Bay after complaining of feeling ill.

Jay, age 89, was one of the parish’s oldest vendors. Born in Pondside, Hanover

on September 20, 1931, he came to St James to live at Greenpond where he

began his newspaper selling. He was a popular figure from in the ’60s selling

newspapers on his bicycle from streets to streets.

Jay retired from selling newspaper over 10 years ago, but frequented King street where the Gleaner office was based just to hang out with friends.

He is survived by three daughters; Janet, Junie, and Vivienne; four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. For many years his photograph on his bicycle was an attraction inside the Gleaner King Street office.