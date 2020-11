Dear Mckoy: I’m in love with a male student – I’m a university lecturer who’s in her mid-40s. I love what I do and I’ve always said I would never date a student. However, there’s this guy in one of my classes that caught my attention just by his looks, but after interacting one on one, I realized he’s very mature and smart.

I’m not gonna lie, we started texting more often and flirting until I invited him to my house. I made him dinner then we had the most amazing sex. I haven’t had a man in so long so it felt good to be touched by one. He listens to my body and satisfies it the right way.

We started meeting up more regularly and we buy each other gifts. We also tell each other everything. He’s like the perfect man.

I just hope nobody ever finds out cause I want something serious with him. I also hope he’s not talking to any other younger girl cause he’s 23 and I know how these young boys are. I would do anything to keep him though.

Tell me if you think anything is wrong with my relationship.

L.T.

Dear L.T.,

Both of you are adults by law so there’s nothing wrong there. However, you need to ensure that your feelings are mutual before you invest so much of your energy into him. I wouldn’t want you to get hurt. Talk to him and find out what he wants.